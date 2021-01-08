Love Jihad: UP Police Gives Clean-Chit To Two Brothers Under Anti-Conversion Law

Two men were given cleanchit by police in Muzaffarnagar due to the lack of evidences. They were charged under the Uttar Pradesh's new law of anti-conversion for allegedly forcing a woman to change her religion, said official.

Police registered an FIR against two brothers, Nadeem and Salman on charges of unlawfully conversion. However, due to lack of evidences, they were released.

The duo was charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said Dharmendra Pal, SHO of Mansurpur police station where the case was filed.

The Allahabad high court, which is hearing an appeal in connection with the case, has been informed that there is no evidence that the two men tried to change the woman's religion.

(With PTI Inputs)

