Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: 46.52% Overall Turnout Till 3 PM, Lowest In Delhi

The voting for the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is currently underway. Besides the seven seats in the national capital, voters in 52 other constituencies will cast the ballot in the 6th phase in which 979 candidates are in the fray.

The polling will take place in Bihar for 8 seats, Haryana all 10 seats, Madhya Pradesh 8 seats, Uttar Pradesh 14 seats, West Bengal 8 seats and Jharkhand four seats.

The prominent among those who are in the fray are former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Digvijay Singh from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonepat in Haryana, and Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi.

Catch all the live updates here:

3:20 PM: Total voters turnout till 3 pm in phase six of Lok Sabha elections is 46.52%.

State wise: West Bengal- 63.09%, Delhi-36.73%, Haryana- 47.57%, Uttar Pradesh- 40.96%, Bihar- 43.86%, Jharkhand- 54.09%, Madhya Pradesh- 48.53%.

2:31 PM: An average of over 30 per cent turnout was recorded till afternoon in phase six of Lok Sabha elections.

Over 37 per cent of 1,33,69,749 voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of voting in West Bengal.

2:07 PM: Amid reports of EVM glitches, Delhi recorded 34.48 per cent polling till 1 pm.

1:50 PM: Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora cast his vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth, which is also a pink booth.

12:45 PM: The total voter turnout in phase six of Lok Sabha elections is 25.13 per cent till 12 noon, ANI reported.

State wise: 38.26% in West Bengal, 19.55% in Delhi, 23.26% in Haryana, 21.75% in Uttar Pradesh, 20.70% in Bihar, 31.27% in Jharkhand, 28.25% in Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Total 25.13% voting till 12 noon in #Phase6. West Bengal- 38.26, Delhi-19.55, Haryana- 23.26 Uttar Pradesh- 21.75, Bihar- 20.70, Jharkhand- 31.27, Madhya Pradesh- 28.25 pic.twitter.com/SOtZ8zbNjU — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

12:00 PM: Voting picked up in Uttar Pradesh after a slow start on Sunday in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. The average poll percentage was 21.98 per cent, a state election office spokesperson said.

11:50 AM: Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with her husband Robert Vadra after the couple cast their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/Outlook)

11:40 AM: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at a polling booth in Nirman Bhavan to cast her vote. She is accompanied by Delhi Congress chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (Photo: ANI)

11:23 AM: Complaints about malfunctioning EVMs poured in from several places of the national capital on Sunday where voting is underway.

Adarsh Gupta, a resident of Matia Mahal area, claimed that at polling booth number 84, 85 and 86, electronic voting machines were initially not working in the morning.

Aam Aadmi Party's Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that EVMs at booths number -- 116,117 and 122 -- were not functioning.

11:15 AM: As of 9 am on Sunday, West Bengal witnessed 16.66 per cent voting, while Jharkhand recorded the second highest voter turnout of 14.97 per cent.

Polling percentage in other states: Bihar (9.03 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.32 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (7.58), Haryana (5.48 per cent) and Delhi (5.18 per cent).

10:46 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote at one of the booths in Civil Lines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/AtVTdUMItm — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:23 AM: Speaking to the media, after casting his vote, Rahul Gandhi said Modi used hatred to garner votes but Congress used love. The election was fought on key issues such as demonetisation, farmer problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win.

10:15 AM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. pic.twitter.com/KH6ngS7GqF — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:08 AM: AAP Candidate from East Delhi Atishi showed her inked finger after she cast her vote at a polling booth in Kamla Nehru Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura. She is up against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

AAP Candidate from East Delhi, Atishi after casting her vote at a polling booth in Kamla Nehru Govt Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura. She is up against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely pic.twitter.com/eMJD9NmCqH — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:00 AM: Delhi BJP Chief and party's candidate from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari casts his vote at polling booth number 60 in Yamuna Vihar. He is up against Congress Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey.

Delhi BJP Chief & party's candidate from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari casts his vote at polling booth number 60 in Yamuna Vihar. He is up against Congress's Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/4NWJ8ZO24e — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

9:32 AM: Voting percentage till 9 am: Bihar-9.03 %, Haryana- 3.74, Madhya Pradesh- 4.01, Uttar Pradesh- 6.86, West Bengal- 6.58, Jharkhand- 12.45, Delhi- 3.74

9:22 AM: Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar shows his inked finger after he cast his vote Sunday morning.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dd0wqIGb6b — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

9:15 AM: Visuals showing BJP's Sultanpur candidate Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh having an altercation after the latter alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters.

#WATCH: Minor argument between Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh after Gandhi alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters. #LokSabhaElections #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/l2Pn1yCRVO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

8:32 AM: Besides 7 seats in the national capital, other high-profile seats going to polls today are Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Guna and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

8:10 AM: The national capital, which the BJP had swept back in 2014, is witnessing a three-cornered battle on almost all seats. While the AAP has emerged as a strong alternative to the two national parties, the Congress has seen a resurgence of sorts after Shiela Dixit, the former three-time chief minister, was made the Delhi Congress chief.

8:01 AM: Terror accused Pragya Singh Thakur cast her vote on Sunday morning. She is contesting from Bhopal against Congress' Digvijaya Singh.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur after casting her vote. Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate from the constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/d0Rc2RgwKO — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:54 AM: India cricket team captain Virat Kohli today cast his vote in Gurugram, Haryana.

Haryana: Team India Captain Virat Kohli after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/z3vzJvxWSp — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:51 AM: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who was recently accused of circulating abusive pamphlets against his opponent, Atishi, cast his vote this morning.

BJP Candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir casts his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar. He is up against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely pic.twitter.com/uzQZdH7qzN — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:45 AM: The voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 began this morning as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is defending 44 of the 59 seats that poll today. Besides 7 important seats in the national capital, there are several others including Bhopal from where controversial figure Pragya Singh Thakur is facing off against Congress' Digvijaya Singh.