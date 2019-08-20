﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  LIVE UPDATES | INX Media Case: Chidambaram's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi HC, ED Team Reaches His Residence

LIVE UPDATES | INX Media Case: Chidambaram's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi HC, ED Team Reaches His Residence

The Delhi Court said it is a classic case of money laundering and granting bail in such case would send a wrong message to the society.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
LIVE UPDATES | INX Media Case: Chidambaram's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi HC, ED Team Reaches His Residence
Congress leader P Chidambaram
PTI Photo
LIVE UPDATES | INX Media Case: Chidambaram's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi HC, ED Team Reaches His Residence
outlookindia.com
2019-08-20T20:32:02+0530

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing of P Chidambaram's appeal against Delhi High Court's order that rejected his anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case. The Delhi High Court also denied him protection from the arrest in the money laundering case.

The Delhi Court said it is a classic case of money laundering and granting bail in such case would send a wrong message to the society.

Catch All The Latest Updates Here:

7:43 PM: After CBI, Enforcement Directorate team reaches Chidambaram's residence.

7:35PM: Six-member CBI team leaves Chidambaram's residence.

 7:30 PM: The former finance minister, facing arrest, was not found at his residence at Jor Bagh in New Delhi when a CBI team reached his house.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P. Chidambaram New Delhi INX Media case Supreme Court Money laundering National
Next Story : Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Call A 'No-Brainer' For Australia Coach Justin Langer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters