LIVE UPDATES | INX Media Case: Chidambaram's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi HC, ED Team Reaches His Residence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing of P Chidambaram's appeal against Delhi High Court's order that rejected his anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case. The Delhi High Court also denied him protection from the arrest in the money laundering case.

The Delhi Court said it is a classic case of money laundering and granting bail in such case would send a wrong message to the society.

Catch All The Latest Updates Here:

7:43 PM: After CBI, Enforcement Directorate team reaches Chidambaram's residence.

Delhi: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/OlOqAaosZo — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

7:35PM: Six-member CBI team leaves Chidambaram's residence.

The team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers has left from the residence of P Chiadambaram. https://t.co/SnKbDKhElP — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

7:30 PM: The former finance minister, facing arrest, was not found at his residence at Jor Bagh in New Delhi when a CBI team reached his house.