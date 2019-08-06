Live Updates: Kashmir In Lockdown; Ex-CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Detained

The Centre on Monday abolished Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, amid massive an uproar in from the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Jammu and Kashmir remained under a strict curfew with all mobile and landline services suspended. Additional 8,000 troops were airlifted to the Valley after Article 370 was scrapped. Later in the evening, former chief ministers Omar Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) were detained. Mehbooba was shifted to Hari Niwas guest house.

10:15 AM: News agency reports, quoting government sources that there is peace and normalcy in J&K. It has been event-free, no agitations held. People also moving about for essential work.

9:23 AM: Security forces deployed in Srinagar where Section 144 CrPC was imposed night before Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

9:23 AM: Security forces deployed in Srinagar where Section 144 CrPC was imposed night before Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

9:09 AM: Visitors can use their air tickets as passes to travel in the Valley, reports NDTV.

8:39 AM: Security forces deployed in Doda as Section 144 is imposed in the area.

8:08 AM: The US is "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Indian government and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

8:06 AM: Meanwhile, a US-based Muslim advocacy group, has announced it will hold a protest in front of the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday against the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The group Sound Vision, which claims to be North America's pioneering Muslim media organisation, said demonstrations will also be held outside Indian consulates in New York and Chicago.

8:02 AM: Latest visuals from Jammu city:

8:02 AM: Latest visuals from Jammu city: Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir was made a Union Territory (UT) with legislature, yesterday.

8:02 AM: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other top security officials will visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation today.

7:58 AM: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday night reviewed the security situation and emphasised the need for constant alertness and preparedness to deal with any eventuality after the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the state.

According to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson, the government held a meeting with top officials and reviewed the prevailing security and law and order scenario in the state.