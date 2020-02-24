Key Highlights: US President Trump, His Wife Arrive In Delhi After Visits To Ahmedabad & Taj Mahal

US President Donald Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump is accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration.

The US president arrived in Ahmedabad around noon for a little less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

After attending the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Trump will also pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Here are all the key highlights:

7:30PM: Trumps arrive in Delhi.

7:00PM: Having visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, US President Donald Trump and his family has now left for New Delhi.

5:35PM: "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you India," wrote Trump in the visitor's book at The Taj Mahal (Photo credit: Twitter/ANI)

5:30PM: Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are also at the Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/c2zxTQMeZ5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

5:05PM: US President Trump, First Lady Melania visit the Taj Mahal

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/jjyrHrC1Yz — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

4:28PM:

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner witness artists perform at the airport in Agra. pic.twitter.com/H50fFLCimU — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

4:22PM: US President Trump arrives in Agra, will shortly visit the Taj Mahal

3:00PM: US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave for Agra.

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave for Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They will be paying visit to the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/VuxjHzahTa — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

2:34PM: PM Modi ends his speech with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘India-US Friendship, Long Live’

2:33PM: It’s my honour to welcome Trump and his family, says PM Modi

2:32PM: India, US inspired by a long-term vision, says PM Modi

2:26PM: We are building a New India, says Modi

2:24PM: Trust is the basis of friendship, says PM Modi

2:23PM: Thanks for all that you have said about us, says PM Modi after Trump's speech

2:22PM: Thank you, PM Modi for your hospitality and Thank you, India for phenomenal welcome, says Trump

2:20PM: True strength of India in hearts of its people, says Trump

2:19PM: US & India will be friends and partners on our voyage to space and stars, says Trump

2:18PM: PM Modi has made significant business reforms in your country as you know, says Trump

2:16PM: Will make biggest ever trade deal with India, says Trump

2:15PM: Evey nation ha sright to secure its border, says Trump

2:14PM: US & India are firmly determined to protect our citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism

2:13: US will be India's premier Defence partner

2:12PM: PM & I will discuss how to deepen Indo-US ties, says Trump

2:08PM: Your unity is an inspiration to the world, says Trump

2:06PM: All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

2:03PM: India’s rise as a prosperous & independent nation is an example to every nation across the world. It is all the more inspiring because you have done it as a peaceful, democratic, tolerant and free country, says Trump

2:02PM: India gives hope to humanity, says Trump

2:01PM: In just 70 years, India has become an economic giant, says Trump

2:00PM: PM Modi, you are not just pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all

1:58PM: Everybody loves Modi, but I’ll tell you he is very tough, says Donald Trump

1:57PM: The First Lady and I have just travelled 800 miles across the globe to deliver the message to the citizens that America loves India, America respects India, and will always remain a loyal friend

1:55PM: US President Donald Trump begins his speech with 'Namaste'

1:52PM: It's an honour for us to have you here, says PM Modi to First Lady Melania Trump

1:51PM: There is so much that we share- shared values and ideas, shared opportunities & challenges, shared hopes & inspiration

1:50PM: One country is proud of Statue of Liberty, another is proud of Statue of Unity, says PM Modi

1:49PM: Trump's visit a new chapter in India-US relations, says PM Modi

1:48PM: India-US relations are no longer another partnership, it is a greater and closer relationship, says PM Modi.

1:45 PM: 'Namaste Trump,' says PM Modi to welcome President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

1:37 PM:

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka arrives at Motera Stadium ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/RTfVo1OK2V — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

1:27 PM: Meanwhile, raising the pitch against Trump's visit, Congress on Monday alleged that India had been reduced to a lowly buyer from America, rather than being a strategic partner.

"India has been reduced to a lowly buyer state from a strategic Partner. India has no role in Afghan Peace Process," said former Union Minister Manish Tewari.

1:23 PM: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania and PM Modi have arrived at the grand Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the "Namaste Trump" event.

1:00 PM: President Trump, first lady Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade has now moved towards Motera Stadium, wherein close to the 100,000-strong crowd is eagerly waiting to welcome the two leaders.

12:54 PM: President Donald Trump's message at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!' pic.twitter.com/mxpJbSMg4W — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

12: 43 PM: The India that Trump will see in 2020 will be different than what Carter, Clinton or even Obama saw, says indsutrialist Mukesh Ambani.

12:38 PM: President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump spun Charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

12:33 PM: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will get a taste of Gujarati cuisine during their short stay in the city, said chef Suresh Khanna of the Fortune Landmark hotel.

Khanna, who is in charge of the dishes to be prepared for Trumps, said delicacies such as Fortune signature cookies, Nylon Khaman, Broccoli and corn samosa, Cinnamon apple pie will be served.

12:20 PM: The two leaders are on their way to Sabarmati Ashram, which is about 22 km from the Ahmedabad Airport. From there, Trump and Modi will leave for Motera Stadium where they will jointly address a huge gathering.

12:04 PM: Small stages have been set for dance troupes along the way to Motera Stadium. The massive Trump-Modi roadshow will get underway shortly.

11:54 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the tarmac to personally welcome President Donald Trump.

11:39 AM: President Donald Trump touches down in Ahemdabad. Air Force One plane carrying Trump and wife Melania has landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport.

11:24 AM: PM responds to Trump's tweet.

10:32 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump, who is expected to touch down around noon.

10: 22 AM: Trump tweets in Hindi.

09:24 AM: "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.

"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

09:05 am:

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

09:01 AM:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shortly for Ahmedabad, which is the first stop of US President Donald Trump's first official trip to India