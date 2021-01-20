Leaking Military Info An Act Of Treason, Those Involved Should Be Punished: Cong On Arnabgate

In a strongly-worded statement, senior Congress leader AK Antony on Wednesday said, leaking official secrets and information regarding any kind of military operation is an act of treason and those involved must be punished.

"Leaking of official secret of military operations is a national security matter and is treason. Whoever is party to this leakage must be punished and those involved deserve no mercy," Antony said.

“The government should immediately order an inquiry to probe the matter,” A K Antony said.

His comments come just days after media reports indicated that Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami knew about the Balakot airstrike a few days before it was conducted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also raised the issue on Tuesday and said providing official secret information to a journalist is a "criminal act" and both the giver and the receiver should be imprisoned.

Rahul further said that only five people -- Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Air Force chief and National Security Advisor – should have been privy to the information.

"This is a criminal act. We will have to find out who did it, and both (the giver and the receiver) will have to go to jail. This process should start, but this process will not start because the prime minister may have given the information," he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

