Watch: Landslides Hit Solan, Sirmaur Districts Of Himachal Pradesh, Search On For Trapped People

August 03, 2021
Three people were trapped under debris after a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Tuesday

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:14 pm
A landslide near the Renuka-Haripurdhar road in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district caused traffic disruptions in the area.
Yet another landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning near the Renuka -Haripurdhar road. While no loss of lives have been reported so far, the landslide resulted in traffic disruptions in the area.

Meanwhile, another landslide hit the state’s Solan district early Tuesday, trapping three people under the debris, a state disaster management official said. While one of them has been pulled out of the rubble, an operation is on to rescue the other two. Teams of the district administration and police are on the spot, he added.

As per a report received from the Solan District Emergency operation Centre (DEOC), the landslide occurred near a hotel in sector three in Parwanoo of Kasauli sub division at around 2:30 AM, he added.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Himachal Pradesh Landslide National

