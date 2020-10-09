Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted Bail In Fodder Scam Case, But To Remain In Jail

The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury on Friday, but the former Bihar CM will remain in jail as he is serving time in another case.

Lalu Prasad has to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each and deposit penalty of Rs 2 lakh for securing bail.

However, Lalu Prasad Yadav will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

More details awaited.

