Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles that mowed down protestors, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra | File Photo-PTI

2021-10-09T12:09:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 12:09 pm

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra on Saturday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight persons were killed.

Ashish Mishra was supposed to appear before police on Friday, but he did not do so. The Uttar Pradesh Police then issued a fresh notice asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday. 

After two men were arrested on Thursday in the case, police then had pasted a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

(PTI inputs)

