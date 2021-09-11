Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Lahaul-Spiti Imposes Entry Fee For Tourists Coming Via Rohtang Tunnel

Lahaul-Spiti Imposes Entry Fee For Tourists Coming Via Rohtang Tunnel

Lahaul-Spiti Imposes Entry Fee For Tourists Coming Via Rohtang Tunnel
The administration at Lahaul-Spiti has imposed entry fee on all the tourist vehicles bearing out-of-state registration numbers. They will be levied entry fee ranging between Rs 50 to 300 per vehicle.

This is the first time Himachal Pradesh has chosen to impose an entry fee in the high altitude tribal district witnessing a massive influx of tourists after commissioning of the Rohtang Tunnel.

Trending

Lahaul-Spiti Imposes Entry Fee For Tourists Coming Via Rohtang Tunnel
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T15:43:47+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:43 pm

The tourists, snow revellers and bikers coming to the picturesque Lahaul valley via the World famed fascinating Rohtang Tunnel will not be able to enjoy nature's beauty and facilities here without being charged an entry fee.   

The administration at Lahaul-Spiti has imposed entry fee on all the tourist vehicles bearing out-of-state registration numbers. They will be levied entry fee ranging between Rs 50 to 300 per vehicle. The tourist buses will have to pay a higher fee upto Rs 500.

This is the first time Himachal Pradesh has chosen to impose an entry fee in the high altitude tribal district witnessing a massive influx of tourists after commissioning of the Rohtang Tunnel.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Priya Nagta, when contacted, said “Lahaul-Spiti has been witnessing a huge influx of tourists and persons travelling to Leh –Ladakh, who use the valley as transit. Since the area is now attracting massive foot fall, which is expected to see a rise in the snow season, we propose to create facilities like toilets and wayside amenities out of it”.

“The locals and those having registration numbers from Himachal Pradesh will not be asked to pay. Few having got vehicles registered outside but hail from the state /or Lahaul ,will also be exempted .They need to apply to the SDM Lahaul for seeking exemption,” she told Outlook over phone .

The fee has become applicable from September 6, said SDM Priya Nagta.

The Motorbikes are being charged Rs 50 while the tourists coming in cars will have to pay Rs 200 to enter Lahaul. The entry fee of SUVs and MUVs has been fixed at Rs 300.

The charges will apply to all the vehicles going towards Lahaul, Leh, Pangi, and Kishtwar using this route.

Asked as how much fee (amount) generation was being expected under the scheme,she said “ we are not fully sure but it will largely depend on the footfall.”

The fee, Priya Nagta said will be charged under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA). A barrier has been set-up at Teiling village located in Sissu, which is a gateway to Lahaul valley after crossing Rohtang Tunnel towards the north portal.

The tunnel, built at a height of 10,000 feet is an engineering marvel of its kind and a dream project of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Its foundation stone was, however, laid by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in June 2010 when Prem Kumar Dhumal was Chief Minister.

During the Covid time, the local panchayats had taken a proactive step to ban all tourist activities in the Lahaul valley.

Earlier, a huge influx of tourists in the valley had created massive environmental pollution.

Currently 150 to 200 vehicles enter Lahaul valley on a daily basis, many of them headed to Sissu while others are bound to Leh.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Himachal Pradesh Shimla Tourism National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Sakinaka Rape Victim, Assaulted With Iron Rod In Private Parts, Dies In Mumbai; BJP Seeks Capital Punishment

Sakinaka Rape Victim, Assaulted With Iron Rod In Private Parts, Dies In Mumbai; BJP Seeks Capital Punishment

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Claims To Have Resigned Ahead Of Assembly Polls 2022

Political Uproar Continues In Kerala Over ‘Love Narcotic Jihad’ Remark, Pala Diocese Tries To Calm Tempers

16 Green Zones To Get Medicine Delivery By Drones In Telangana: Civil Aviation Minister

JNU Campus Violence Probe Delayed Due To COVID-19: Varsity’s VC

J&K To Prioritise Vaccination Of Students Above 18 For Reopening Educational Institutions

On Villagers Complaint In UP, Policemen Suspended For Trying To Shield Cow Slaughter Accused

Meet Muskan, Visually Impaired PhD Scholar And Singer, Who Has Been Named EC ‘Youth Icon’

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Tearful Lionel Messi Confirms He's Leaving Barcelona

Tearful Lionel Messi Confirms He's Leaving Barcelona

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamoli District

Uttarakhand: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamoli District

Farmers Call Off Protest In Karnal As Haryana Govt Orders Probe Into Aug 28 Incident

Farmers Call Off Protest In Karnal As Haryana Govt Orders Probe Into Aug 28 Incident

Heavy Downpour Lashes Delhi, Leaves Parts Of Airport And City Waterlogged

Heavy Downpour Lashes Delhi, Leaves Parts Of Airport And City Waterlogged

Covid-19: India Logs 33,376 New Coronavirus Cases, 308 Fatalities

Covid-19: India Logs 33,376 New Coronavirus Cases, 308 Fatalities

Read More from Outlook

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the inaugural 'two-plus-two' talks with their Australian counterparts Peter Dutton and Marise Payne. The high-level meet is aimed at ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto has gone from being a byproduct of digital disruption to a $1-trillion asset class. India doesn’t want to be left behind as the world begins to embrace crypto. But creating the necessary regulatory framework isn’t easy.

Kapil Dev Hails MS Dhoni’s India Comeback For T20 World Cup As ‘Special Case’

Kapil Dev Hails MS Dhoni’s India Comeback For T20 World Cup As ‘Special Case’

The two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain retired from international cricket last year on Independence Day. BCCI has received a conflict of interest complaint against him

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

What was it like to be a Muslim after 9/11? Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t escape the prison of definitions. In 2013, he penned an essay for Outlook I REPLUG

Advertisement