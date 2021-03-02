Kerala's Social Harmony Under Strain; New Development Strategy Needed: Sonia Gandhi

While Kerala has taught a lesson to other parts of the country on how to preserve communal harmony, the state’s social amity is under threat, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday. She also advocated for a new development strategy for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among the people and the overall development of the southern state.

The Congress chief made the remarks during the inauguration of a virtual summit organised by Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies (RGIDS) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated the summit.

Referring to the much talked about “Kerala model of development”, Gandhi said the state is currently facing new and unprecedented challenges, which have been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's clearly time for fresh thinking on economic growth that will revive investments, create productive jobs, protect the environment, build resilience to climate change, mitigate natural disasters, enhance social security for organized and unorganized labour and improve, the well-being of farmers and their families", she said.

The Congress president further said that during the past six decades the “Kerala model of development” has resulted in many impressive achievements for the state in areas like public health, education and literacy, gender empowerment and social justice.

With PTI Inputs

