Kashmir Live Updates | Not Getting Any Answers From Anywhere, Says Omar Abdullah After Meeting J&K Governor

Hours after Jammu and Kashmir government issued on Friday a travel advisory to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims asking them to curtail their stay in the state, panic gripped the Valley as people speculated what was to follow.

A delegation of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Peoples Movement chief Shah Faesal and Peoples Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Reza Ansari met the Governor.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Friday night that "unnecessary panic" was being created by linking the curtailment of Amarnath Yatra with other issues, and requested political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe in "exaggerated rumours".

Here are all the live updates:

1:08 PM: Omar Abdullah: We want assurances from Centre on Constitutional guarantees given to J-K at the time of accession. Also, we want Centre to issue a statement in Parliament on Monday over the prevailing situation in J-K.

1:05 PM: Omar Abdullah: J-K Governor SP Malik has assured that no movement being made on Article 35-A, Article 370 and state's trifurcation.

1:00 PM: Omar Abdullah, National Conference after meeting Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar We wanted to know about the current situation in J&K. When we ask officials, they say something is happening, but nobody knows what is actually happening. We are looking for answers but we are not getting any.

12:00 PM: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah arrives at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to meet Governor Satya Pal Malik.

9:24 AM: One Army personnel injured and a terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Malmapanpora area of Sopore.