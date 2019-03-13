Karnataka Seat-Sharing Deal Finalised; Congress To Contest 20 Lok Sabha Seats, JD-S 8

Karnataka's ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition on Wednesday reached a seat-sharing agreement under which they will contest 20 and 8 Lok Sabha seats respectively.

"Congress and JD-S seat-sharing for Karnataka #LokSabhaPolls2019 is confirmed. 20 for Congress and 8 for JD-S," state Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.

@INCIndia @JanataDal_S seat sharing for Karnataka #LokSabhaPolls2019 is confirmed.



20 for Congress and 8 for JDS. — Dinesh Gundu Rao / à²¦à²¿à²¨à³Âà²¶à³Â à²Âà³Âà²Âà²¡à³Âà²°à²¾à²µà³Â (@dineshgrao) March 13, 2019



As per the pre-poll alliance between the two parties, the JD-S will contest from Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Hassan, Mandya, Bengaluru North and Vijayapura Lok Sabha seats.

Congress will field its candidates from the remaining 20 seats -- Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Haveri, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapura.

JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had earlier demanded his party be given 10 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The seat-sharing agreement was finalised after a meeting between Congress President Rahul Gandhi and JD-S Secretary General Danish Ali in Kochi on Wednesday evening.



--IANS