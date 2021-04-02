Karnataka: 23-Year-Old Man Beaten, Stabbed For Travelling With Woman Of Another Faith

A 23-year-old man in Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka was thrashed and stabbed for travelling on a bus with a woman who belonged to another religion.

"On Mangaluru city outskirts yesterday, around 9:30 pm, a bus was obstructed and a boy and girl who are classmates and friends, belonging to different religions, were made to get down from the vehicle. The boy was beaten up - and when the girl tried to come in the way, she was also hurt", said Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

"Seven or eight people are in custody - and four from the Bajrang Dal who were involved will soon be arrested. The four men came in a car and stopped the bus. The boy was beaten and also received a stab injury near his hip", Kumar told NDTV.

The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is now stable, added Kumar. The girl also told the police that she has known the victim for many years now and the two of them were classmates.

A case of attempt to murder has been filed against the people involved and special teams have been formed which are being headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. The police are also looking for the person who shared the information about the two youth.

