July 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  3.2 Million Saplings Planted In Telangana On K T Rama Rao's Birthday

3.2 Million Saplings Planted In Telangana On K T Rama Rao's Birthday

The GIC said the massive plantation drive has helped it reach yet another milestone as part of the Mukkoti Vriksharchana (planting three crore saplings) campaign.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:29 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
3.2 Million Saplings Planted In Telangana On K T Rama Rao's Birthday
Member of Parliament Santosh Kumar
Twitter
3.2 Million Saplings Planted In Telangana On K T Rama Rao's Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-07-25T19:29:12+05:30

In a novel move to celebrate the birthday of state IT Minister KT Rama Rao, 3.2 crore saplings were planted across the state of Telangana. The initiative was carried out by the 'Green India Challenge,' (GIC), one of the country's biggest green programs as part of the Mukkoti Vriksharchana 

The GIC said that the vast plantation push has helped it achieve yet another milestone.

"With the help of TRS cadre and volunteers, we successfully organised the mammoth task of planting 3.20 crore saplings on the occasion of KTR garus birthday (July 24)," Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar and GIC founder said in a release on Sunday.

 

 


The Forest department said it took up plantation of 40.343 lakh saplings inside forests as part of the program on Saturday.

Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also referred to as KTR.
Santosh Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge, a green campaign, which has now stepped into its fourth year and as part of it crores of saplings have been planted.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Modi Praises Odia Village YouTuber Isaak Munda In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau K.T. Rama Rao Hyderabad National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos