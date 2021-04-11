April 11, 2021
Poshan
Jyotirao Phule’s 194th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tributes

Noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule dedicated his life to end social discrimination, while striving to promote education among backward classes.

11 April 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Today marks the 194th birth anniversary of noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule. He had dedicated his life to end social discrimination and he strove to promote education among backward classes. He also fought for women’s empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tributes to Phule, while stating that his commitment to reforming the society will continue to inspire future generations.
Modi also hailed him as a great thinker, philosopher and writer.

Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, are considered pioneers for their efforts to promote education among women.

(With PTI inputs)



