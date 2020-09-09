Journalist Dies Of Corona In Himachal

Also read COVID reaches community spread phase in Shimla: Health official

Himachal Pradesh reported five new corona deaths in the past 24-hours which includes a 30 year old journalist. Himachal has witnessed a sudden spike in the COVID-19 spread.

The total number of deaths rose to 60 on Wednesday with total number of infections mounting to 7,910. Due to the monsoons rains and opening of inter- state travels, health officials fear of community spread in the state.

Kangra’s Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati –who had earned laurels for handling the coronavirus cases in the most efficient manner in the state's biggest district has also been tested covid positive and currently under isolation .

The 10-day long monsoon session of the state assembly, currently underway ,spent three days to discuss COVID -19 situation in the state and impact of the lockdown on tourism, industry, businesses and livelihood means of Himachalis.

The state government is all set to open the temples and religious shrines to the public for paying obeisance however people are also afraid about the infection spread.

Commenting on this, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said, “ We can’t keep things in the lockdown. The business activity has to open-up and restrictions must be gradually lifted. People have to learn to live with the virus .Unfortunately , the people have rather become careless .Yet ,we will do our best to check the spread of the virus and protect those with comorbidities”.

Young journalist from Una ,who developed symptoms of the disease ,beside other complications, died on Wednesday .His test reports which came after his death were COVID positive ,a senior health official confirmed later.

Shimla’s Chief Medical Officer Surekha Chopra was quoted this morning by media saying community spread of the novel coronavirus has been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla ".

“The coronavirus cases are increasing day by day and neither their index cases nor travel history was being found, which establishes its community spread", she added .

