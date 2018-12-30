﻿
J&K: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Unexploded Shell Goes Off In Pulwama District

An unexploded shell went off causing the death of a minor boy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 December 2018
Representative Image (File)
2018-12-30T13:31:45+0530

An unexploded shell went off causing the death of a minor boy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A 10-year-old boy Arif Ahmad, a resident of Laroo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, was critically injured after a shell he was playing with went off on Saturday night, an official said.

Ahmad was rearing a flock of sheep in an orchard area when he found the unexploded shell and picked it up, the official said.

The shell exploded in his hand, injuring him critically, he added.

The official further said the minor boy was rushed to the district hospital in Pulwama and was referred to the SMHS hospital.

However, Ahmad succumbed to injuries at the SMHS, the official said, adding that police have registered a case.

PTI

