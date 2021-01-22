Jharkhand: Six Buried Alive As Roof Of Mine Collapses, 2 Rescued

At least six people are feared to have been buried alive in Jharkhand's Koderma district after the huge roof of the mica caved in when they were collecting mica scraps on Thursday night.

The locals have traced two people from the incident site after hearing their cries while the whereabouts of the remaining six are still missing.

According to Koderma Superintendent of Police (SP) Ehtesham Waquarib, two bodies have been retrieved so far and sent to a local hospital for treatment while efforts are underway to trace the others.

Around eight people were collecting mica scraps in Phulwariya area of Koderma on Thursday evening, when the roof of the mine collapsed, the SP added.

With PTI Inputs

