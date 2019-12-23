The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD alliance on Monday crossed majority mark in the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly and looks set to form the government by unseating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Despite the saffron party's aggressive campaign in the tribal state, the JMM-led alliance either won or was leading in 47seats, as per latest trends. The BJP won 14 and was leading in 11 seats.

RJD, the third partner of the Mahagathbandhan, contested just 7 seats and was leading in one seat.

The saffron party decided to go solo in these elections, while the Congress tested the waters by forming an alliance with the JMM.

JMM Executive President Hemant Soren, the alliance's chief ministerial candidate is expected to head the government. He won from Dumka and Barhait constituencies defeating BJP candidates.

"The people of Jharkhand have given a clear majority to the JMM, Congress and RJD alliance. A new chapter begins for Jharkhand, which will prove to be a milestone," said Soren.

Conceding defeat as trends showed a majority for the JMM alliance, outgoing Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, "This will be my defeat, not the Bharatiya Janata Party's."

Home Minister Amit Shah also said his party respects the mandate of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed nine rallies each during the election campaign. The latter, in particular, pushed the CAA and NRC narrative aggressively during his rallies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, addressed five rallies while Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was present at one.

One of the key seats is the Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is pitted against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who rebelled after the BJP put his ticket on hold.

The BJP had aimed to win more than 65 seats by itself with its clarion call of the election "Abki bar, 65 par". But its focus on national issues, in contrast to Soren's aggressive campaign on local issues, seemed to have worked against the saffron party.