Jharkhand Couple, Daughter-In-Law Killed For Practicing 'Black Magic'

In a shocking incident, three members of a family were axed to death allegedly for practising witchcraft in Jharkhand'. The incident occurred in the state's Gumla district on Saturday night. The accused have been found to be related to the victims.

The family was having dinner when two nephews of the victim allegedly barged into their home and attacked the couple, injuring them fatally. Upon hearing screams, the couple's daughter in law arrived on the scene and the assailants allegedly attacked her too.

The victims were identified as Bandhan Oraon (55), his wife Somari Oraon (50) and daughter-in-law Basmani Oraon (38) of Luto Panso village.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Manish Chandra Lal along with a huge police force rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The SDPO confirmed the incident and assured that the culprits, who were absconding, will be arrested soon.

The accused suspected that the black magic being practised by the couple was the reason for keeping their family members unwell.

Basmani's husband work outside the state and her two minor children, who were present at home, were unharmed by the attackers, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)