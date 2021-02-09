JEE Main Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Soon; When, Where And How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release JEE Main 2021 admit card anytime soon as the officials had asserted that the JEE Main Admit card 2021 for the February session will be out in the second week of February. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

All the required information such as date, day of the exam, reporting time, examination centre can be accessed via the admit card, along with instructions to take the exam. The official notice on the site says that the exams will be conducted during the 23, 24, 25, and 26 February. However, students are advised to keep a vigil check on the site for the latest updates.

Here are steps how to download JEE Main 2021 admit card:

1. Visit the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2021 admit card link

3. A new tab will open, fill in all the login credentials.

4. In a few minutes, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Click on download option

6. You can also save a hard copy by printing it

The tentative date for admit cards is said to be February 10 and all the registered candidates are required to download their admit cards from the official website, once they are available on the site.

Interestingly, this year NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2021 exam in four sessions-- February, March, April and May. Thus giving students adequate options to appear in all or one of the exams during the sessions. The examination will be conducted online.

JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). This entrance test is conducted to offer admission into BE/ BTech/ BPlan/ BArch programmes in various well-known engineering institutions of the country.

Meanwhile, a large number of students have registered for the JEE Main 2021. A total of 6.60 lakh candidates have registered for the exams scheduled in February

