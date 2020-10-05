JEE-Advanced Results Announced, Pune Boy Chirag Falor Tops Exam

Pune boy, Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced. The results of the competitive exam were announced on Monday.

The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. "Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among girl candidates," said an official of IIT-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Advanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

