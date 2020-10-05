October 05, 2020
Corona
JEE-Advanced Results Announced, Pune Boy Chirag Falor Tops Exam

JEE-Advanced exam results were announced today.

PTI 05 October 2020
Students undergo thermal screening before entering an examination center to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Bhubaneswar.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T11:32:44+05:30
Pune boy, Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced. The results of the competitive exam were announced on Monday.

The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. "Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among girl candidates," said an official of IIT-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Advanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

