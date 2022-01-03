Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha To Launch Covid Vaccination Drive For Children From Govt School

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said the vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group would be carried out from January 3 at centres located in selected schools across the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha To Launch Covid Vaccination Drive For Children From Govt School
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha To Launch Covid Vaccination Drive For Children From Govt School
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T08:17:15+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 8:17 am

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha is going to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group on Monday from a government school here, an official said.

While the L-G will launch the drive from the Government Higher Secondary School for boys in Gandhi Nagar, a similar event would be held at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kothi Bagh of Srinagar by the additional chief secretary of the health and medical education department, the spokesperson said.

He said the vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group would be carried out from January 3 at centres located in selected schools across the union territory.

As many as 8.33 lakh children will be targeted for inoculation during the drive in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The J-K government is fully prepared for the drive, and it has made all necessary arrangements, he added.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The school education department has been asked to encourage children to come forward and get vaccinated from Monday, the spokesperson said.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the 15 to 18 age group in the nationwide Covid immunisation programme from January 3.

Eligible teenagers will be administered Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 age group, and it is also recommended by the 'COVID-19 Working Group' of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation, the spokesperson said.

He said the children taking the vaccine will be kept under observation for 30 minutes. They will be given the second dose after 28 days, the official added.

Tags

PTI J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Covid-19 Vaccination Jammu and kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

Omicron Shadow Hangs Over Republic Day Celebrations

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Transport Department Of Delhi Extends RTV's Leash Of Life By 1 Year

Only One Woman In 31 Member Parliamentary Panel For Marriage(Amendment) Bill

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Two People For Killing BJP Workers, Driver

Union Health Ministry Claims India's Covid Vaccination Drive Has Been One Of The World's Most Successful Programme

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: Delhi Registers 3,194 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 4.59 Percent

Covid-19: Delhi Registers 3,194 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 4.59 Percent

Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children

Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

National Capital Witnessed Sharp Spike in Power Demands In 2021

National Capital Witnessed Sharp Spike in Power Demands In 2021

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Hangs Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Hangs Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Cricket Analysis: Is Time Running Out For Rahane And Pujara?

Cricket Analysis: Is Time Running Out For Rahane And Pujara?

Aditya Kumar / Experienced top-order batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane need to do more to keep upcoming batsmen like Shreyas Iyer out of the Indian Test Playing XI.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement