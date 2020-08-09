August 09, 2020
Corona
J-K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam As Militants Fire On Security Forces

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2020
File photo of Army soldiers during an encounter in which top three miltant commanders were killed, at Wani in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
PTI Photo
An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district early on Sunday, police said. Three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Security forces comprising the Army, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

