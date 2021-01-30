Israeli Embassy Blast: Officials Recover Envelop Addressed To Embassy Staff From Blast Site

Officers investigating the IED blast that occurred near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi on Friday have reportedly found an envelop addressed to the Israeli Embassy, containing a note from the vicinity of the blast site.

According to sources, the envelope was addressed to embassy officials, but they did not divulge any further details including content of the note. "The envelope has been recovered from the blast site," a source said.

The explosion took place near the pavement outside the embassy on Friday. Delhi police have confirmed that no one was injured in the blast. The police added that windscreens of cars parked outside the embassy were damaged.

Investigators scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby and spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion, sources said.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to heighten tensions.

Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava said that the force has registered a case and its Special Cell has started investigating the matter.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

(With PTI inputs)

