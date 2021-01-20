Internet Explodes With Memes After Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As ‘Kamalam’

Changing names of states and other things is becoming a possible trend – It seems Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is following Yogi Adityanath’s footsteps as he has decided to rename dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’.

According to the CM, the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and so the Gujarat government had decided for the fruit to be called Kamalam. Yes, you read that right!

“We have applied for the patent of the Dragon fruit to be called Kamalam. But as of now, we the Gujarat government have decided to call the fruit as Kamalam. Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn’t sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there’s nothing political about it,” CM Rupani said.

State government has decided rename Dragon Fruit. As the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence Dragon Fruit shall be renamed as 'Kamalam': Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (19.1) pic.twitter.com/tkWfCuUTN4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

It didn’t take much time for the internet to explode with memes and jokes – many even trolled the Gujarat government for the ‘ridiculous’ decision.

Here are some of the best reactions:

This is not dragon fruit anymore , this is ‘Kamalam’ .. at-least in Gujrat pic.twitter.com/iwzBmmmDTg — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) January 20, 2021

Most notable work of @vijayrupanibjp !!! Congratulations. Everytime I used to see a dragon fruit, I killed me inside. Roaming streets of rajkot, I used to think when will someone do something about dragon fruit. Well done. Kamalam is in tune with BJPs lotus. What a masterstroke!! — CostlyAffairs (@alokverma321) January 20, 2021

ðÂ¤¦ðÂ¤¦ðÂ¤¦ðÂ¤¦ what did we do to deserve him as a CM? We want Modiji back aap naya PM dhundh lo.. Dragon fruit!? Kamalam!? Seriously?!?!?! https://t.co/a6ZDe27xAh — Turmeric (@The_Turmeric_) January 20, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Mr. Vijay Rupani tests positive for Name Change Virus.



Renames Dragon Fruit as 'Kamalam'. Says, Dragon Fruit is an indecent name. — Vishal Chaturvedi ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@vischavin) January 20, 2021

Monisha beta #Kamalam bolo. This Dragon fruit is too middle class. — Chatsman (@chatak) January 20, 2021

Notably, the lotus is the symbol of the BJP and the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar is also named ‘Shri Kamalam’.

