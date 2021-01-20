January 20, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Internet Explodes With Memes After Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As ‘Kamalam’

Internet Explodes With Memes After Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As ‘Kamalam’

According to the CM Vijay Rupani, the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and so the Gujarat government had decided for the fruit to be called Kamalam.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Internet Explodes With Memes After Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As ‘Kamalam’
Representational Image
Internet Explodes With Memes After Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As ‘Kamalam’
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T15:01:40+05:30

 

 

Changing names of states and other things is becoming a possible trend – It seems Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is following Yogi Adityanath’s footsteps as he has decided to rename dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’.

According to the CM, the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and so the Gujarat government had decided for the fruit to be called Kamalam. Yes, you read that right!

“We have applied for the patent of the Dragon fruit to be called Kamalam. But as of now, we the Gujarat government have decided to call the fruit as Kamalam. Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn’t sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there’s nothing political about it,” CM Rupani said.

It didn’t take much time for the internet to explode with memes and jokes – many even trolled the Gujarat government for the ‘ridiculous’ decision.

Here are some of the best reactions:

 

 

Notably, the lotus is the symbol of the BJP and the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar is also named ‘Shri Kamalam’. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Assam Elections To Be Held Keeping CBSE Exams, Bihu In Mind: Election Commission

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Vijay Rupani Delhi Trending Viral National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos