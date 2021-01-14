Inspired By Web Series, Two Cousins In Delhi Stage Kidnapping, Demand For Rs 2 Lakh Ransom From Family

People take different routes to earn money, however, two cousins in Delhi took inspiration from a web series and fooled their parents just to get some extra money.

Two 22-year-old-cousins, Nadeem and Aftab, after watching the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, got inspired to stage Nadeem’s kidnapping so that they can ask for money from their families.

They made a fake ransom call to Aftab’s father informing him of Nadeem’s kidnapping and then asked for Rs 2 Lakh in ransom for his release.

The matter was reported when Aftab’s father who lives in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar, on Monday informed the police about his nephew’s kidnapping.

Nadeem and Aftab’s whole plan got revealed when the Delhi police started searching and checking CCTV footage of the area. The police then revealed that one of their friends told them that Nadeem was with his cousin Aftab.

The CCTV footage revealed that no kidnapping had taken place.

