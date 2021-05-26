India’s Covid Positivity Rate Remains Under 10% For Second Day In A Row

Amid the second Covid ebbing in most parts of the country, India’s daily coronavirus caseload continued to dip, with the country logging 2,08,921 new infections and 4,157 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, India’s cumulative Covid caseload rose to 2.7 crore while the death toll surged to 3,11,388.

Health officials across the country have also ramped up testing, with India conducting 22,17,320 coronavirus tests on Tuesday, its highest ever daily testing tally.

According to Union health ministry data, the national Covid positivity rate further declined to 9.42 per cent on Tuesday.

This is the second day in a row that positivity rate has remained below 10 per cent, the ministry said. Weekly positivity rate has also declined to 11.45 per cent.

The updated data showed that the number of active cases have further come down to 24,95,591, constituting 9.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.66 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,43,50,816, while the case fatality rate was 1.15 per cent, the data showed.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

(With PTI inputs)

