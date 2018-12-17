﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Indian National Hamid Ansari Released From Pakistan Jail

Indian National Hamid Ansari Released From Pakistan Jail

He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2018
Indian National Hamid Ansari Released From Pakistan Jail
Indian national Hamid Ansari who spent three years in Pakistan's Central Jail finally released
Twitter
Indian National Hamid Ansari Released From Pakistan Jail
outlookindia.com
2018-12-17T16:54:09+0530

Pakistan on Monday released Indian prisoner Hamid Nihal Ansari, whose three-year jail term ended on Saturday, days after a top court gave one month deadline to the government to complete formalities to deport him.

Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court to three years' imprisonment for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card on December 15, 2015.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal claimed that Ansari was an "Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan."

Ansari, who was "involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents, is being released upon completion of his sentence and is being repatriated to India," the spokesperson said.

He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

His jail term ended on December 15 but he was not able to leave for India as his legal documents were not ready.

On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court granted the federal government a month deadline to complete his repatriation process.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Islamabad Prisons & Prisoners National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2019 KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters