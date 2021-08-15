On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Army and BSF personnel on Sunday exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at various forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu.

The Indian Army exchanged sweets and compliments with Pakistan army troops at the Tatapani crossing point at Mendhar and the Rawalakot crossing point along the LoC in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the two sides greeted each other in a cordial manner.

The Border Security Force also exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers at three border outposts of Octerio, Chinaz and Chambiliyal along the IB, the officials said.(With PTI inputs)

