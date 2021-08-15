August 15, 2021
Indian Forces Exchange Sweets With Pak Counterparts Along Border On 75th I-Day

The sweets were exchanged along LOC and IB in Jammu.

Outlook Web Desk 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:16 pm
Indian forces exchange sweets with Pakistan counterparts. (File image)
PTI
On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Army and BSF personnel on Sunday exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at various forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu.

The Indian Army exchanged sweets and compliments with Pakistan army troops at the Tatapani crossing point at Mendhar and the Rawalakot crossing point along the LoC in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the two sides greeted each other in a cordial manner.

The Border Security Force also exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers at three border outposts of Octerio, Chinaz and Chambiliyal along the IB, the officials said.(With PTI inputs)

