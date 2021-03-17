Indian Air force Pilot Dies In MiG-21 Accident

In an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft, an Indian Air Force pilot was killed at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said.
The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.
A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021
It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," the IAF said.
(With PTI inputs.)
