January 05, 2021
Corona
Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan, Pilot Safe

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

PTI 05 January 2021
The wreckage of a MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF)
Representational Image/ PTI File Photo
A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, officials said.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life," the IAF tweeted.

It said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

 

 

