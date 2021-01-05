Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan, Pilot Safe

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, officials said.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life," the IAF tweeted.

During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. An Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 5, 2021

It said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine