India Went Through 'Super Emergency' For Past 5 Years: Mamata Banerjee's Fresh Salvo On BJP

Today is the anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a 'Super Emergency', Mamata tweeted.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting of the party councillors of various municipalities across the state, in Kolkata
2019-06-25T13:31:38+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday once again targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying while June 25 was the day former prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed emergency in 1975, India has been going through "super emergency" for the past 5 years.

Imposed on June 25, 1975, the Emergency had remained in effect till March 21, 1977.

"Today is the anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a 'Super Emergency'," Mamata tweeted.

"We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country," Banerjee wrote.

Meanwhile, BJP on Monday held a protest against the West Bengal government for its alleged failure in discharging of its constitutional duties.

"The main reason for our agitation and demonstration in West Bengal is the failure of the elected government in the state to discharge its duties," Mohan Rao, South Kolkata district president of BJP said.

"Today, BJP workers are under attack from the ruling dispensation. They are entering our homes and attacking us. They are also misbehaving with women," Rao added.

(With inputs from PTI)

