﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India Suspends Thar Link Express To Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Kashmir

India Suspends Thar Link Express To Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Kashmir

Thar Link Express runs on the Indian side between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur to Munabao.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Suspends Thar Link Express To Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Kashmir
Twitter
India Suspends Thar Link Express To Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T17:44:43+0530

India on Friday suspended the weekly Thar Link Express, which connects Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Karachi in Pakistan, a railway official said. 

The train's scheduled journey on Friday will not take place, North Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Abhay Sharma said. 

He said the train services on both up and down lines have been suspended till further orders. 

"Thar Express rail services are being suspended till further orders by the Railways," he said in a statement.

Thar Link Express runs on the Indian side between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur to Munabao.

The spokesperson said that 45 people had booked tickets for this train to go to Pakistan.

On August 9, Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced in Islamabad that the day's train would be the last one to Jodhpur.

The announcement came after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India, after the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided the state into two Union territories.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Pakistan J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : Premier League: Liverpool's Adrian Doubtful For Southampton Trip After Pitch Invader Collision
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters