India Registers 30,773 New Covid-19 Cases

India on Sunday registered 30,773 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s tally of total coronavirus cases to 3,34,48,163.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases have declined to 3,32,158 in the country.

The deaths due to Covid-19 have reached to 4,44,838 in the country, with 309 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 per cent, it said.

A reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (With PTI inputs)