India Records 18,327 New Covid-19 Cases, Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Day

With Covid-19 cases rising again in India, the country reported 18,327 fresh cases in 24 hours after 36 days taking the total tally to 1,11,92,088. Fresh cases of Covid-19 have registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,80,304, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

With 108 new fatalities, the death toll in the country has reached 1,57,656, it said.

On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours after which the daily rise in fresh cases remained below 18,000.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,54,128 which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.98 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload has increased to 1,80,304 which now comprises 1.61 per cent of the total infections.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 22,06,92,677 samples have been tested up to March 5 with 7,51,935 samples being tested on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

