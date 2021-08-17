India Needs To Respond To Afghanistan Situation In Humane Manner: Ex PM Deve Gowda

August 17, 2021
The former PM said India needs to develop an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in neighborhood.

Outlook Web Desk 17 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:15 pm
Saying situation in Afghanistan is a ‘difficult moment for India’, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Tuesday said the country needs to respond to it in a ‘humane manner’, while promote friendship and peace in the neighborhood.

"Reports from Afghanistan show how fear and uncertainty have gripped the country. It is a difficult moment for India and the entire region. We have to respond in a humane manner besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighbourhood," Gowda tweeted.

India on Tuesday brought back home the Indian ambassador and its staff at the embassy in Kabul in a heavy-lift military transport aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, two days after its takeover by the Taliban.

Hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday, the Taliban took control of Kabul, capturing power nearly 20 years after a US-led military invasion ousted it in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.(With PTI inputs)

