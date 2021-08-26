Covid-19: India Logs 46,164 New Cases As Infections Rise

Cases of Covid-19 continue to grow in India with 46,164 fresh infections being recorded in the last 24 hours. The latest spike has raised India's total tally to 3,25,58,530.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. Meanwhile, the number of active cases increased to 3,33,725, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 11,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.



(With inputs from PTI)

