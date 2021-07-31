India Logs 41K New Covid-19 Infections, 593 Fatalities In 24 Hours

India reported 41,649 new Covid-19 infections and 593 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, the country’s cumulative Covid caseload rose to 3,16,13,993 while the death toll surged to 42,3810.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s active caseload surged to 4,08,920 on Friday.

(More inputs awaited)

