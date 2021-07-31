July 31, 2021
India Logs 41K New Covid-19 Infections, 593 Fatalities In 24 Hours

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s active caseload surged to 4,08,920

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:56 am
India Logs 41K New Covid-19 Infections, 593 Fatalities In 24 Hours
A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.
PTI
India Logs 41K New Covid-19 Infections, 593 Fatalities In 24 Hours
Also read

India reported 41,649 new Covid-19 infections and 593 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, the country’s cumulative Covid caseload rose to 3,16,13,993 while the death toll surged to 42,3810.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s active caseload surged to 4,08,920 on Friday.

(More inputs awaited)

