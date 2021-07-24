July 24, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Logs 39K New Covid Infections, 564 Fatalities In 24 Hours

India Logs 39K New Covid Infections, 564 Fatalities In 24 Hours

India’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 4.20 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:52 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Logs 39K New Covid Infections, 564 Fatalities In 24 Hours
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar station in Mumbai.
PTI
India Logs 39K New Covid Infections, 564 Fatalities In 24 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-07-24T09:52:45+05:30
Also read

India reported 39,097 new coronavirus infections and 564 fatalities during the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, the country’s cumulative Covid caseload rose to 3.13 crore and the death toll surged to 4.20 lakh on Friday.

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

YouTube Pulls Down Bengal Post-Poll Violence Videos Shared By BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID 19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos