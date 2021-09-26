Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Logs 28,326 Covid-19 Infections As Cases Continue To Dip For Fourth Day

The number of deaths also fell from 290 on Saturday to 280 on Monday, bringing the total death toll due to Covid-19 to 4,46,918.

India Logs 28,326 Covid-19 Infections As Cases Continue To Dip For Fourth Day
Covid-19 tally | PTI

Trending

India Logs 28,326 Covid-19 Infections As Cases Continue To Dip For Fourth Day
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T11:21:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 11:21 am

India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped for the fourth day in a row with the country logging 28,326 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, meaning a 4.3 percent drop from Saturday's numbers. The total number of deaths recorded during the same period stands at 260, which is also shows a decrease from the 290 deaths yesterday. 

With the latest rise, the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 4,46,918. 

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said.

Related Stories

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19

An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 27 days.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 85.60 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 260 new fatalities, include 120 deaths from Kerala and 58 from Maharashtra.  

A total of 4,46,918 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including
1,38,834 from Maharashtra, 37,717 from Karnataka, 35,476 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 24,438 from Kerala, 22,890 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,727 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Jharkhand Couple, Daughter-In-Law Killed For Practicing 'Black Magic'

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges People To Take Covid Vaccine Ahead Of The Festive Season

Rahul Gandhi Hails Ex-PM Manmohan Singh On Birthday, Calls Him 'Fearless', 'Brilliant'

Explained: Can Over Exercising Kill You Faster? Here's What We Know

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Delhi Court Shootout: Security Tightened In Jails Housing Gang Members Of Gogi And Tillu

PM Modi Brings Back 157 Indian Artefacts From US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

More from India

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Read More from Outlook

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / There is no need to contextualise Hathras. It is a standalone story. A warning, a trigger, a tragedy.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Ashes of the Hathras gang rape victim remain in a pitcher as her father waits for ‘hanging’ of the guilty to immerse them in Ganga.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement