December 29, 2020
Corona
India Likely To Extend Ban On UK Flights

India has banned all direct flights from the UK till December 31 after a new coronavirus strain was reported in Britain

PTI 29 December 2020
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said he foresees a slight extension of temporary suspension of passenger flights between India and the UK, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between India and the UK from December 23 to December 31 over the mutated variant of the virus.

"I foresee a slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights," the minister said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"In the next day or two, we will find out if any additional steps need to be taken, or when we can start easing the current temporary suspension," he added.

