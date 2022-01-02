Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Has Reported Over 1,500 Omicron Cases So Far: Govt

India has recorded 1,525 Omicron cases to date, according to the data by Union Health Ministry.

India Has Reported Over 1,500 Omicron Cases So Far: Govt
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

India Has Reported Over 1,500 Omicron Cases So Far: Govt
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T10:23:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 10:23 am

A total of 1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 560 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Sunday.


Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109.


India's Covid tally rose to 3,48,89,132 with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 1,22,801, according to the data updated at 8 am.


The death toll has climbed to 4,81,770 with 284 more fatalities, the data showed.


The active cases have increased to 1,22,801 comprising 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the ministry said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent.


The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35 per cent, according to the ministry.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,84,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.


The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.44 crore.


India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.


India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Tags

PTI New Delhi omicron spread India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi's Air Quality Recorded At 'Very Poor' Category On Sunday

Delhi's Air Quality Recorded At 'Very Poor' Category On Sunday

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

Kashmir 2021: An Year-Ender Dispatch For The Dead Father

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

TN CM Seeks People’s Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

TN CM Seeks People’s Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

Govt Directs States To Set Up Makeshift Hospitals And Teams For Patients In Home Isolation

Govt Directs States To Set Up Makeshift Hospitals And Teams For Patients In Home Isolation

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Going On Smoothly With Strict Adherence To Sops: Official

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Going On Smoothly With Strict Adherence To Sops: Official

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

Read More from Outlook

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the media on Sunday as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the national capital.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement