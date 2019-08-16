Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary and in a series of tweets hailed Vajpayee's contribution in strengthening India's nuclear programme. He added that while India was committed to 'No First Use' of nuclear doctrine , the future would depend on circumstances.

Singh also said that the nation would be indebted to Vajpayee for his efforts in making India a nuclear power . "India attaining the status of a responsible nuclear nation became a matter of national pride for every citizen of this country. The nation will remain indebted to the greatness of Atal Ji," he wrote.

Singh also tweeted photographs from his visit to Pokhran where he paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

"Visited Pokhran today and paid homage to the former Prime Minister of India and one of the stalwarts of Independent India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his first death anniversary," Singh tweeted.