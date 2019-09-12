﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India, China Troops' Face-Off Near Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake Ends After Dialogue

India, China Troops' Face-Off Near Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake Ends After Dialogue

The exchange triggered after Chinese Army personnel objected to patrol by Indian soldiers in the area, sources in the army said.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India, China Troops' Face-Off Near Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake Ends After Dialogue
Image used for representational purpose only.
India, China Troops' Face-Off Near Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake Ends After Dialogue
outlookindia.com
2019-09-12T10:02:17+0530

The troops of India and China were engaged in a heated exchange in eastern Ladakh near the Pangong Tso Lake on Wednesday, official sources said.

The exchange triggered after Chinese Army personnel objected to patrol by Indian soldiers in the area, they said.

Army sources said the incident occurred due to deferring perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

"There was a face-off between the two armies but it got over after the delegation-level talks between two sides," Indian Army said in a statement.

"The face-off is over now and it had de-escalated and disengaged fully after delegation-level talks yesterday," Indian Army said.

The force also stated that such incidents happen due to differing perceptions of the LAC and there are established mechanisms to resolve such differences.

Incidentally, the confrontation took place in the same area where Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a bitter scuffle during the Doklam standoff.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ladakh India-China Border India-China Ties National
Next Story : FIFA Organises Iran Visit To 'Assess Preparations' For Female Fans
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters