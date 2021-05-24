In Anticipation Of Third Covid Wave, Delhi Govt Imports 6,000 Oxygen Cylinders From China

Also read Kejriwal Says Pfizer, Moderna Refused To Sell Vaccine Directly To States

Amid the second Covid wave starting to ebb in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that in anticipation of a third wave, his government has imported 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China.

"Around 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been airlifted from China, of which we have received 4,400. The remaining 1,600 will arrive within two to three days," Kejriwal told reporters adding that the cylinders will be stored in depots and used only if and when a third Covid wave sweeps the city.

This development comes in the backdrop of the national capital reporting 1,550 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily rise March 27. The city also logged 207 fatalities while its Covid positivity rate stood at 2.52 per cent.

Delhi’s cumulative Covid death toll stands at 23,409.

"In case of a third wave of Covid-19, these 6,000 cylinders can be utilised to prepare 3,000 oxygen beds. Perhaps, this is the largest such consignment brought to India since the pandemic began," Kejriwal said. He also said that HCL and Give India Foundation donated for this purpose.

"Besides, we are purchasing oxygen concentrators on a large scale. Oxygen concentrator banks have been set up in all the districts to provide them to people in need. We are also going to buy oxygen tanks and are creating oxygen storage space. Whatever problems we faced during this wave are now being resolved," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine