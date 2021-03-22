In A First, Himachal Pradesh University To Adopt Digital Evaluation System

The Himachal Pradesh University is all set to adopt a digital evaluation process, which will put an end to the decades-old system of grading students by evaluating hard copies of tests and assignments. The university is expected to make the digital switch within the next two months.

The new system is expected to expediate the grading process. Once implemented, students will receive their report cards within 10-60 days of writing their final exams.

The system aims to do away with any and every kind of delay related to the announcement of results and provide students with a computer generated marksheet.

The university’s central library will also be completely digitised and smart classrooms will be set up across all departments. The university will also get its own printing press and teachers will be provided with laptops.

The university has also hired over a 100 professors to fill vacancies apart from announcing 11 new courses in disciplines such as defence studies, microbiology, data sciences, artificial intelligence and population studies.

The university also aims to go completely paperless within the next two years.

“Once the examination reform process is completed, we will focus on improving the university’s infrastructure. We will also focus on all projects which were put on the back burner due to the pandemic. During the Covid-induced lockdown we came up with expansion projects, software innovation and digitalisation,” Vice-Chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar said.

The software, which the university has developed for its 'onscreen evaluation' is the best of its kind for a fool-proof examination management system (EMS), he added.

At least a dozen mega infrastructure projects including multi-storey parking, shopping complex, campus beautification projects, Gymnasium and multi-purpose sports stadium are underway, for which funds worth Rs 75 crore have been allotted.

