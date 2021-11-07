Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Corbett Tiger Reserve To Demolish Illegal Construction

As per the recommendations of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, construction in the Pakhro range of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve have been halted the CTR Director Rahul said.

Corbett Tiger Reserve To Demolish Illegal Construction
Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve | Shutterstock

Corbett Tiger Reserve To Demolish Illegal Construction
2021-11-07T15:22:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 3:22 pm

Corbett Tiger Reserve's director has ordered the Demolition of illegal structures in the Kalagarh forest division. The exercise began on Saturday in Morghatti forest zone that falls in the buffer zone of the reserve.

Four houses under construction in the Morghatti forest area without clearance of authorities of the reserve will be razed as part of the exercise, he said.

Construction in Pakhro range of the reserve has also been halted as per the recommendations of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the CTR Director Rahul said.

The permission of authorities will be sought for construction of houses being carried out in Pakhro beyond the limits sanctioned by an earlier map but if it is not granted they will be demolished too, he said.

An illegal construction in Pogadda forest area of Kalagarh forest division has also been demolished, Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari said.

An NTCA team after a field survey of Kalagarh forest division had cited illegal constructions being carried out in Moghatti and Pakhro zones. It also recommended demolition of the illegal structures and action against officials responsible for the illegal constructions.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Jim Corbett National Park Jim Corbett National Park National
