ICSE Board Exam For Class 10, 12 Postponed Amid Covid Surge; Here’s When Final Dates Will Be Announced

The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams amid the Coronavirus surge in the country, in line with CBSE’s decision. Notably, the Council will announce the fresh dates for ICSE Board class 10 and class 12 board exams in the first week of June. The announcement is a breather for students who have been demanding postponement of ICSE Board exams amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus surge.

"We will closely monitor the situation and review it in the first week of June to take a final decision on the conduct of examination," the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

"While class 12 exams will be conducted at a later stage, class 10 students will get an option to either appear in offline exams later or get evaluated on basis of fair and unbiased criteria to be developed by the board," Arathoon added.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Several state boards have postponed or cancelled their exams too.

With PTI inputs

